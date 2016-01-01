Pittsburgh has several large healthcare systems. Most notable is the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC). It has 35 facilities throughout western PA and nearby Ohio. Ranked #1 in the area is UPMC’s Presbyterian Shadyside. UPMC also has a cancer center and a children’s hospital.
Other hospital systems in greater Pittsburgh include Allegheny Health and Heritage. Veterans in the Steel City can get care at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare system. Birmingham Care, a free clinic, provides primary and specialty care for underserved populations.
UPMC is Pittsburgh’s top-rated healthcare system. All its facilities combined rank nationally in 10 adult specialties, including:
The Western Psychiatric Institute is UPMC’s leading behavioral health hospital. It offers inpatient and outpatient care for behavioral health services.
Neurologists diagnose, treat, and manage disorders related to the brain and central nervous system.
You can see a neurologist for conditions such as migraines, epilepsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer’s.
Neurological testing often includes sensory testing of the eyes, ears, nose, and touch, as well as diagnostic testing like MRIs, CTs, EEGs, and lumbar punctures.
What procedures do neurologists perform?
Neurologists can perform the following procedures:
This is not an exhaustive list. Contact your local neurologist for a full list of procedures they can perform. Keep in mind that most neurologists don't do surgery — this is usually done by neurosurgeons.
What conditions do neurologists treat?
Neurologists treat the following conditions:
Some neurologists may specialize in other areas, too, in addition to what's on this list. Get in touch with your local neurologist to learn more about the full range of conditions they may be able to treat.
Neurologist specialty areas
Neurologists may specialize in these areas:
What questions should I ask a neurologist?
Top questions to ask a neurologist during your appointment that you may have not thought of: