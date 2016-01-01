Residents of Oklahoma City have several healthcare facilities available to them, including OU Health and Integris Health. OU Health hospitals include a children’s hospital and a cancer center. Integris Health has several facilities in the region, including two cancer institutes and eight women’s health facilities and clinics. Veterans in the area can get care at VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System, which has a 192-bed anchor facility and over a dozen outpatient clinics in the region.
U.S. News ranks Integris Baptist Medical Center as the #1 hospital in Oklahoma City. Integris Baptist Medical Center is high performing in six procedures and conditions, including:
U.S. News rates McBride Orthopedic Hospital as high performing in three procedures and conditions for some of the region’s best orthopedic care. The procedures are:
Neurologists diagnose, treat, and manage disorders related to the brain and central nervous system.
You can see a neurologist for conditions such as migraines, epilepsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer’s.
Neurological testing often includes sensory testing of the eyes, ears, nose, and touch, as well as diagnostic testing like MRIs, CTs, EEGs, and lumbar punctures.
What procedures do neurologists perform?
Neurologists can perform the following procedures:
This is not an exhaustive list. Contact your local neurologist for a full list of procedures they can perform. Keep in mind that most neurologists don't do surgery — this is usually done by neurosurgeons.
What conditions do neurologists treat?
Neurologists treat the following conditions:
Some neurologists may specialize in other areas, too, in addition to what's on this list. Get in touch with your local neurologist to learn more about the full range of conditions they may be able to treat.
Neurologist specialty areas
Neurologists may specialize in these areas:
What questions should I ask a neurologist?
Top questions to ask a neurologist during your appointment that you may have not thought of: