The Bronx is home to several general healthcare facilities, including St Barnabas Hospital, NYC Health and Hospitals-Jacobi, and BronxCare Health System-Bronx to name a few. Veterans can go to the James J. Peters Veterans Affairs Medical Center for their healthcare needs. Children can find care at the Children's Hospital at Montefiore and New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell.
U.S. News rates St. Barnabas Hospital as high performing in two adult specialties, including:
U.S. News regionally ranks Children’s Hospital at Montefiore as the #3 hospital in New York and #7 in the Mid-Atlantic for children’s care. Children's Hospital at Montefiore also ranks in five children’s specialties, including:
Neurologists diagnose, treat, and manage disorders related to the brain and central nervous system.
You can see a neurologist for conditions such as migraines, epilepsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer’s.
Neurological testing often includes sensory testing of the eyes, ears, nose, and touch, as well as diagnostic testing like MRIs, CTs, EEGs, and lumbar punctures.
What procedures do neurologists perform?
Neurologists can perform the following procedures:
This is not an exhaustive list. Contact your local neurologist for a full list of procedures they can perform. Keep in mind that most neurologists don't do surgery — this is usually done by neurosurgeons.
What conditions do neurologists treat?
Neurologists treat the following conditions:
Some neurologists may specialize in other areas, too, in addition to what's on this list. Get in touch with your local neurologist to learn more about the full range of conditions they may be able to treat.
Neurologist specialty areas
Neurologists may specialize in these areas:
What questions should I ask a neurologist?
Top questions to ask a neurologist during your appointment that you may have not thought of: