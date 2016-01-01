Residents of Henderson have several healthcare facilities available to them, including the regional provider Dignity Health and Henderson Hospital, a 170-bed facility. Veterans living in Henderson have access to VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, which has eight locations in Southern Nevada and seven community-based outpatient clinics throughout the region. Children’s Hospital of Nevada at University Medical Center is the nearest dedicated children’s hospital.
Dignity Health’s St. Rose Dominican Hospital - Siena Campus is a 326-bed facility and one of the highest-rated hospitals in Las Vegas. U.S. News rates St. Rose Dominican Hospital as high performing in five procedures and conditions, including:
University Medical Center - Las Vegas is a level-1 trauma center. U.S. News rates University Medical Center - Las Vegas as high performing in four conditions and procedures, including:
Neurologists diagnose, treat, and manage disorders related to the brain and central nervous system.
You can see a neurologist for conditions such as migraines, epilepsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer’s.
Neurological testing often includes sensory testing of the eyes, ears, nose, and touch, as well as diagnostic testing like MRIs, CTs, EEGs, and lumbar punctures.
