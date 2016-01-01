Detroit has three large healthcare systems serving the greater metro. Henry Ford Hospital Health System has over 100 locations including a Level 1 Trauma Center. Cancer centers in Detroit include Karmanos Cancer Center in midtown. Karmanos Cancer Center received a National Cancer Institute designation. For the underserved, Detroit has several clinics that offer free or reduced rate services.
U.S. News ranks University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine #1 in Detroit. University of Michigan Hospitals has 1,043 beds and makes #11 in the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll. It ranks nationally in 13 adult specialties and 10 children’s specialties, including:
Another top-rated hospital in Detroit with 1,778 beds is Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak, ranking #2 in Detroit. Beaumont Hospital also ranks nationally in 8 adult specialties, including:
Neurologists diagnose, treat, and manage disorders related to the brain and central nervous system.
You can see a neurologist for conditions such as migraines, epilepsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer’s.
Neurological testing often includes sensory testing of the eyes, ears, nose, and touch, as well as diagnostic testing like MRIs, CTs, EEGs, and lumbar punctures.
What procedures do neurologists perform?
Neurologists can perform the following procedures:
This is not an exhaustive list. Contact your local neurologist for a full list of procedures they can perform. Keep in mind that most neurologists don't do surgery — this is usually done by neurosurgeons.
What conditions do neurologists treat?
Neurologists treat the following conditions:
Some neurologists may specialize in other areas, too, in addition to what's on this list. Get in touch with your local neurologist to learn more about the full range of conditions they may be able to treat.
Neurologist specialty areas
Neurologists may specialize in these areas:
What questions should I ask a neurologist?
Top questions to ask a neurologist during your appointment that you may have not thought of: