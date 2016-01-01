Residents of New Orleans have two large healthcare facilities available to them, including Ochsner Health and Tulane Health. There are two children’s hospitals in the area: Children’s Hospital New Orleans and Ochsner Hospital for Children. Beacon Behavioral Hospitals have several facilities and outpatient clinics throughout southern Louisiana for behavioral and mental health services.
U.S. News ranks Ochsner Medical Center as the #1 hospital in New Orleans. This ranking includes Oschner Hospital for Children. Ochsner Medical Center nationally ranks in one adult and one children’s specialty. They are:
Tulane Health System ranks #2 in New Orleans. Tulane Health System has 511 total staffed beds and is high performing in six procedures and conditions, including:
Neurologists diagnose, treat, and manage disorders related to the brain and central nervous system.
You can see a neurologist for conditions such as migraines, epilepsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer’s.
Neurological testing often includes sensory testing of the eyes, ears, nose, and touch, as well as diagnostic testing like MRIs, CTs, EEGs, and lumbar punctures.
What procedures do neurologists perform?
Neurologists can perform the following procedures:
This is not an exhaustive list. Contact your local neurologist for a full list of procedures they can perform. Keep in mind that most neurologists don't do surgery — this is usually done by neurosurgeons.
What conditions do neurologists treat?
Neurologists treat the following conditions:
Some neurologists may specialize in other areas, too, in addition to what's on this list. Get in touch with your local neurologist to learn more about the full range of conditions they may be able to treat.
Neurologist specialty areas
Neurologists may specialize in these areas:
What questions should I ask a neurologist?
Top questions to ask a neurologist during your appointment that you may have not thought of: