Residents of Wichita can find general healthcare in their regional area. Locally, the Ascension healthcare network and the Wesley healthcare network provide care through their different general and specialty hospital facilities, such as the Ascension Via Christi Hospital-Wichita and the Wesley Healthcare Center. The Children’s Mercy Wichita and the Wesley Children’s Hospital for children’s care. Veterans can find care in many local VA clinics like the Robert J. Dole Department of Veterans Affairs Medical and Regional Office Center.
U.S News ranks the Ascension Via Christi Hospital-Wichita as high performers in five different procedures/conditions, including:
U.S News ranks the Wesley Healthcare Center as high performers in three different procedures/conditions:
Neurologists diagnose, treat, and manage disorders related to the brain and central nervous system.
You can see a neurologist for conditions such as migraines, epilepsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer’s.
Neurological testing often includes sensory testing of the eyes, ears, nose, and touch, as well as diagnostic testing like MRIs, CTs, EEGs, and lumbar punctures.
What procedures do neurologists perform?
Neurologists can perform the following procedures:
This is not an exhaustive list. Contact your local neurologist for a full list of procedures they can perform. Keep in mind that most neurologists don't do surgery — this is usually done by neurosurgeons.
What conditions do neurologists treat?
Neurologists treat the following conditions:
Some neurologists may specialize in other areas, too, in addition to what's on this list. Get in touch with your local neurologist to learn more about the full range of conditions they may be able to treat.
Neurologist specialty areas
Neurologists may specialize in these areas:
What questions should I ask a neurologist?
Top questions to ask a neurologist during your appointment that you may have not thought of: