Residents of Fort Wayne have two large healthcare systems available to them: Lutheran Health Network and Parkview Health. Lutheran Health Network has a children’s hospital, an orthopedic hospital, and several other facilities in the area. Parkview Health has numerous healthcare facilities in Fort Wayne, including a cancer institute, a heart health institute, and more.
U.S. News ranks Parkview Regional Medical Center as the #4 hospital in Northern Indiana. Parkview Regional Medical Center rates as high performing in six procedures and conditions, including:
Lutheran Hospital is a 396-bed tertiary care facility. U.S. News rates Lutheran Hospital of Indiana as high performing in five procedures and conditions, including:
Neurologists diagnose, treat, and manage disorders related to the brain and central nervous system.
You can see a neurologist for conditions such as migraines, epilepsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer’s.
Neurological testing often includes sensory testing of the eyes, ears, nose, and touch, as well as diagnostic testing like MRIs, CTs, EEGs, and lumbar punctures.
What procedures do neurologists perform?
Neurologists can perform the following procedures:
This is not an exhaustive list. Contact your local neurologist for a full list of procedures they can perform. Keep in mind that most neurologists don't do surgery — this is usually done by neurosurgeons.
What conditions do neurologists treat?
Neurologists treat the following conditions:
Some neurologists may specialize in other areas, too, in addition to what's on this list. Get in touch with your local neurologist to learn more about the full range of conditions they may be able to treat.
Neurologist specialty areas
Neurologists may specialize in these areas:
What questions should I ask a neurologist?
Top questions to ask a neurologist during your appointment that you may have not thought of: