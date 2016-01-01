As with the rest of California, San Jose has some of the nation’s best healthcare. Residents have access to Stanford Health Care, Kaiser Permanente, and more. VA Palo Alto health care consists of three inpatient facilities and seven community-based outpatient clinics with over 800 beds available to veterans in the area.
Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital tops the list for best hospitals in San Jose, ranking #1 in San Jose, #4 in California, and making U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll at #12. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital ranks nationally in 11 adult specialties, including:
Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford offers San Jose residents some of the best pediatric care in the country. Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford makes the U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll at #10 and is nationally ranked in 10 children’s specialties, including:
Neurologists diagnose, treat, and manage disorders related to the brain and central nervous system.
You can see a neurologist for conditions such as migraines, epilepsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer’s.
Neurological testing often includes sensory testing of the eyes, ears, nose, and touch, as well as diagnostic testing like MRIs, CTs, EEGs, and lumbar punctures.
What procedures do neurologists perform?
Neurologists can perform the following procedures:
This is not an exhaustive list. Contact your local neurologist for a full list of procedures they can perform. Keep in mind that most neurologists don't do surgery — this is usually done by neurosurgeons.
What conditions do neurologists treat?
Neurologists treat the following conditions:
Some neurologists may specialize in other areas, too, in addition to what's on this list. Get in touch with your local neurologist to learn more about the full range of conditions they may be able to treat.
Neurologist specialty areas
Neurologists may specialize in these areas:
What questions should I ask a neurologist?
Top questions to ask a neurologist during your appointment that you may have not thought of: