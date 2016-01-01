Chandler Regional Medical Center is the nearest healthcare facility for residents of Chandler. Banner Health and Encompass Health are two of the more extensive healthcare systems in the region. Banner Children’s at Desert is just over seven miles from Chandler and the closest dedicated pediatric care facility. Veterans in the area can get care at the Carl T. Hayden Veterans’ Administration Medical Center or one of its 12 clinic locations.
U.S. News ranks Chandler Regional Medical Center as the #5 hospital in the Greater Phoenix Metro and Arizona. Chandler Regional Medical Center rates as high performing in eight procedures and conditions, including:
Mercy Gilbert Medical Center is the next highest-rated facility in nearby Gilbert. U.S. News rates Mercy Gilbert Medical Center as high performing in five procedures and conditions, including:
Neurologists diagnose, treat, and manage disorders related to the brain and central nervous system.
You can see a neurologist for conditions such as migraines, epilepsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer’s.
Neurological testing often includes sensory testing of the eyes, ears, nose, and touch, as well as diagnostic testing like MRIs, CTs, EEGs, and lumbar punctures.
What procedures do neurologists perform?
Neurologists can perform the following procedures:
This is not an exhaustive list. Contact your local neurologist for a full list of procedures they can perform. Keep in mind that most neurologists don't do surgery — this is usually done by neurosurgeons.
What conditions do neurologists treat?
Neurologists treat the following conditions:
Some neurologists may specialize in other areas, too, in addition to what's on this list. Get in touch with your local neurologist to learn more about the full range of conditions they may be able to treat.
Neurologist specialty areas
Neurologists may specialize in these areas:
What questions should I ask a neurologist?
Top questions to ask a neurologist during your appointment that you may have not thought of: