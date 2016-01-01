Philadelphia, the city of brotherly love, has several top-rated healthcare facilities. Ranked #1 are the Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian. Of special note for children’s care is Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. There are several medical centers and primary care clinics that serve the suburbs. The VA has a medical center as well as community-based outpatient clinics. And great resources exist for the uninsured.
One of Philadelphia’s most accomplished healthcare facilities is Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The first hospital in the nation to exclusively practice children’s care, it has 594 beds and ranks #2 on U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll. It also ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including:
For comprehensive care, U.S. News ranks the Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian at #1. It ranks #13 on U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll and nationally in 12 adult specialties, including #10 in cancer.
A nephrologist is a doctor who specializes in diagnosing and treating conditions that affect your kidney. Nephrologists are experts in kidney function who also study how kidney disease can harm other areas of your body.
Your kidneys are involved in several important bodily functions, including:
What conditions do nephrologists treat?
Nephrologists diagnose and treat several conditions that affect your kidneys. They also get involved when other health factors contribute to kidney disease and dysfunction, such as:
What procedures do nephrologists perform?
Nephrologists will perform different procedures depending on the reason for your visit. For initial visits, your nephrologist may perform diagnostic tests, such as blood tests and urinalysis. Depending on your lab results, a nephrologist may also perform the following procedures:
When should I contact a nephrologist?
Usually, your primary care physician will refer you to a nephrologist when they suspect you have kidney-related symptoms that a specialist knows how to treat. Some of the most common reasons for a visit to a nephrologist include chronic urinary tract infections or recurring kidney stones. However, you may need to visit a nephrologist more often if you have:
What can I expect from a nephrologist appointment?
You can expect your nephrologist to conduct a standard physical exam during your first appointment. Then your nephrologist will ask questions about any medications you currently take and your family history.
Depending on your symptoms, your nephrologist may also recommend additional tests, such as a urinalysis. They will then discuss your treatment plan and go over recommended medications, lifestyle changes, and future appointments.
What questions should I ask my nephrologist?
It’s important that you prepare for your appointment with your nephrologist. To help you get started, we’ve created a list of good questions to ask:
You may use these questions as a starting point, but feel free to add your own. A good practice is to also ask for additional information and take notes during your appointment.