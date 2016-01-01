As with the rest of California, San Jose has some of the nation’s best healthcare. Residents have access to Stanford Health Care, Kaiser Permanente, and more. VA Palo Alto health care consists of three inpatient facilities and seven community-based outpatient clinics with over 800 beds available to veterans in the area.
Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital tops the list for best hospitals in San Jose, ranking #1 in San Jose, #4 in California, and making U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll at #12. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital ranks nationally in 11 adult specialties, including:
Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford offers San Jose residents some of the best pediatric care in the country. Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford makes the U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll at #10 and is nationally ranked in 10 children’s specialties, including:
A nephrologist is a doctor who specializes in diagnosing and treating conditions that affect your kidney. Nephrologists are experts in kidney function who also study how kidney disease can harm other areas of your body.
Your kidneys are involved in several important bodily functions, including:
What conditions do nephrologists treat?
Nephrologists diagnose and treat several conditions that affect your kidneys. They also get involved when other health factors contribute to kidney disease and dysfunction, such as:
What procedures do nephrologists perform?
Nephrologists will perform different procedures depending on the reason for your visit. For initial visits, your nephrologist may perform diagnostic tests, such as blood tests and urinalysis. Depending on your lab results, a nephrologist may also perform the following procedures:
When should I contact a nephrologist?
Usually, your primary care physician will refer you to a nephrologist when they suspect you have kidney-related symptoms that a specialist knows how to treat. Some of the most common reasons for a visit to a nephrologist include chronic urinary tract infections or recurring kidney stones. However, you may need to visit a nephrologist more often if you have:
What can I expect from a nephrologist appointment?
You can expect your nephrologist to conduct a standard physical exam during your first appointment. Then your nephrologist will ask questions about any medications you currently take and your family history.
Depending on your symptoms, your nephrologist may also recommend additional tests, such as a urinalysis. They will then discuss your treatment plan and go over recommended medications, lifestyle changes, and future appointments.
What questions should I ask my nephrologist?
It’s important that you prepare for your appointment with your nephrologist. To help you get started, we’ve created a list of good questions to ask:
You may use these questions as a starting point, but feel free to add your own. A good practice is to also ask for additional information and take notes during your appointment.