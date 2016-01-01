Austin is one of the healthiest cities in Texas. Austin has several healthcare systems that serve the surrounding area, including Seton Healthcare and Scott and White Healthcare. Seton Healthcare has some of Austin’s best-rated facilities, and includes a children’s hospital, Dell Children’s Medical Center. Veterans have the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System. And for behavioral health, there are several options, including Georgetown Behavioral Health Institute, a 118-bed acute care psychiatric hospital.
U.S. News ranks Ascension Seton Medical Center ranks #1 in Austin. One of the largest healthcare systems in the area, Ascension Seton is high-performing in 11 procedures and conditions, including:
U.S. News ranks St. David’s Healthcare #2 in Austin. St. David’s Healthcare has 132 sites of care and is a recipient of the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award for performance excellence. St. David’s is high-performing in 11 procedures and conditions, including:
A hematologist is a doctor who specializes in blood disorders and conditions of the lymphatic system, which includes the lymph nodes and neighboring vessels. These specialists research, diagnose, treat, and work to prevent many diseases that involve your red and white blood cells, blood vessels, and more.
What conditions do hematologists treat?
Hematologists treat a variety of conditions that affect your blood and blood-forming organs. Some of these conditions include:
What procedures do hematologists perform?
As blood specialists, hematologists spend a lot of time studying blood, diagnosing blood conditions, and performing various procedures. Some of the tests and procedures performed by a hematologist include:
When should I go to a hematologist?
Most first visits to a hematologist start with a referral made by your primary care physician (PCP). There are several reasons why your PCP may refer you to a hematologist, including low red blood cell counts, blood clot complications, blood infections, or the development of certain cancers.
What can I expect during my first hematologist appointment?
Your hematologist often partners with other specialists and doctors to provide you with the care you need. Throughout your treatment, you may see a combination of specialists and doctors as they work together to provide your care. This may include oncologists, internists, and your primary care physician.
During your first visit, your hematologist may have blood samples drawn and sent to labs where technicians will evaluate the samples for diseases, blood and platelet count, and more. Your hematologist may also recommend additional tests or procedures and will counsel you on your options for a treatment plan.
What questions should I ask my hematologist?
It’s important to show up to your hematologist appointment prepared. To help you get started, we’ve created a good list of questions you can ask:
Use these questions as a starting point, but feel free to add your own. A good practice is to also ask for additional information and take notes during your appointment.