A hematologist is a doctor who specializes in blood disorders and conditions of the lymphatic system, which includes the lymph nodes and neighboring vessels. These specialists research, diagnose, treat, and work to prevent many diseases that involve your red and white blood cells, blood vessels, and more.
What conditions do hematologists treat?
Hematologists treat a variety of conditions that affect your blood and blood-forming organs. Some of these conditions include:
What procedures do hematologists perform?
As blood specialists, hematologists spend a lot of time studying blood, diagnosing blood conditions, and performing various procedures. Some of the tests and procedures performed by a hematologist include:
When should I go to a hematologist?
Most first visits to a hematologist start with a referral made by your primary care physician (PCP). There are several reasons why your PCP may refer you to a hematologist, including low red blood cell counts, blood clot complications, blood infections, or the development of certain cancers.
What can I expect during my first hematologist appointment?
Your hematologist often partners with other specialists and doctors to provide you with the care you need. Throughout your treatment, you may see a combination of specialists and doctors as they work together to provide your care. This may include oncologists, internists, and your primary care physician.
During your first visit, your hematologist may have blood samples drawn and sent to labs where technicians will evaluate the samples for diseases, blood and platelet count, and more. Your hematologist may also recommend additional tests or procedures and will counsel you on your options for a treatment plan.
What questions should I ask my hematologist?
It’s important to show up to your hematologist appointment prepared. To help you get started, we’ve created a good list of questions you can ask:
Use these questions as a starting point, but feel free to add your own. A good practice is to also ask for additional information and take notes during your appointment.