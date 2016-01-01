Milwaukee has several large healthcare systems in the area. The largest, Aurora Health Care, serves eastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. It has 15 hospitals and more than 150 primary and specialty care clinics. Aurora Health Care also has the largest free clinic in Wisconsin. It offers urgent care and mental health services to underserved communities. For veterans, there's a 196-bed medical center.
U.S. News ranks Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin #1 in Milwaukee and #2 in the state. It ranks nationally in 3 adult specialties, including:
For top-ranked pediatric care in Milwaukee, there’s Children’s Wisconsin, a general medical and surgical facility. Children’s Wisconsin ranks nationally in 6 pediatric specialties, including:
A geriatrician is a primary care physician who cares for older adults, especially people 65 and older. Geriatricians have the additional training and experience needed to care for older adults, who often begin to experience more complex health issues as they age.
What conditions do geriatricians treat?
There are many conditions that geriatricians treat in older adults, including:
What procedures do geriatricians perform?
There are five areas geriatricians use to categorize an older adult’s care, including:
Some of the most common procedures geriatricians perform include:
When should I go to a geriatrician?
The age at which you start seeing a geriatrician depends on many factors, including your lifestyle, chronic conditions, medications, and more.
You may want to visit a geriatrician if you:
What can I expect from my first geriatrician appointment?
Your first appointment with a geriatrician will be similar to starting a new relationship with a primary care physician. Expect your doctor to ask about your medical history, medications you take, conditions you’re living with, or any symptoms you’re experiencing.
Your geriatrician will also conduct a physical exam, may recommend blood work or other diagnostic tests, and will likely provide counsel about lifestyle changes you can make to improve your quality of life.
What questions should I ask my geriatrician?
It’s important that you prepare for your appointment with a geriatrician. To help you get started, we’ve created a list of good questions to ask your doctor:
You can use these questions as a starting point, but feel free to add your own. A good practice is to also ask for additional information and take notes during your appointment.