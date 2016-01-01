Residents of Oklahoma City have several healthcare facilities available to them, including OU Health and Integris Health. OU Health hospitals include a children’s hospital and a cancer center. Integris Health has several facilities in the region, including two cancer institutes and eight women’s health facilities and clinics. Veterans in the area can get care at VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System, which has a 192-bed anchor facility and over a dozen outpatient clinics in the region.
U.S. News ranks Integris Baptist Medical Center as the #1 hospital in Oklahoma City. Integris Baptist Medical Center is high performing in six procedures and conditions, including:
U.S. News rates McBride Orthopedic Hospital as high performing in three procedures and conditions for some of the region’s best orthopedic care. The procedures are:
A geriatrician is a primary care physician who cares for older adults, especially people 65 and older. Geriatricians have the additional training and experience needed to care for older adults, who often begin to experience more complex health issues as they age.
What conditions do geriatricians treat?
There are many conditions that geriatricians treat in older adults, including:
What procedures do geriatricians perform?
There are five areas geriatricians use to categorize an older adult’s care, including:
Some of the most common procedures geriatricians perform include:
When should I go to a geriatrician?
The age at which you start seeing a geriatrician depends on many factors, including your lifestyle, chronic conditions, medications, and more.
You may want to visit a geriatrician if you:
What can I expect from my first geriatrician appointment?
Your first appointment with a geriatrician will be similar to starting a new relationship with a primary care physician. Expect your doctor to ask about your medical history, medications you take, conditions you’re living with, or any symptoms you’re experiencing.
Your geriatrician will also conduct a physical exam, may recommend blood work or other diagnostic tests, and will likely provide counsel about lifestyle changes you can make to improve your quality of life.
What questions should I ask my geriatrician?
It’s important that you prepare for your appointment with a geriatrician. To help you get started, we’ve created a list of good questions to ask your doctor:
You can use these questions as a starting point, but feel free to add your own. A good practice is to also ask for additional information and take notes during your appointment.