The Bronx is home to several general healthcare facilities, including St Barnabas Hospital, NYC Health and Hospitals-Jacobi, and BronxCare Health System-Bronx to name a few. Veterans can go to the James J. Peters Veterans Affairs Medical Center for their healthcare needs. Children can find care at the Children's Hospital at Montefiore and ​​New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell.

The Bronx’s Top-Rated Facilities

U.S. News rates St. Barnabas Hospital as high performing in two adult specialties, including:

heart failure

kidney failure

U.S. News regionally ranks Children’s Hospital at Montefiore as the #3 hospital in New York and #7 in the Mid-Atlantic for children’s care. Children's Hospital at Montefiore also ranks in five children’s specialties, including: