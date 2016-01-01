There are five areas geriatricians use to categorize an older adult’s care, including:

matters most: patients dealing with palliative or end-of-life care

medication: patients who have trouble managing and taking multiple medications

mind: patients with cognitive and behavioral health issues

mobility: patients who are prone to falling or who have lost mobility

multi-complexity: patients who manage ongoing injuries and chronic illnesses

Some of the most common procedures geriatricians perform include: