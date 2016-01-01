Just outside Dallas, residents of Plano have several large healthcare systems available to them, including Texas Health. For children’s and women’s healthcare within Plano’s city limits, there are Children’s Medical Center Plano and Plano Women’s Healthcare, respectively. Plano VA Clinic offers primary care and mental health services for veterans seeking care and is part of the VA North Texas Healthcare System.
Baylor Scott and White The Heart Hospital Plano makes U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings in Cardiology & Heart Surgery at #40. Baylor Scott and White The Heart Hospital Plano is also high performing in seven procedures and conditions, including:
U.S. News rates Medical City Plano as high performing in three procedures and conditions, including:
Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.
Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:
GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as:
What procedures do gastroenterologists perform?
GI specialists can perform the following procedures:
This isn't an exhaustive list. Get in touch with your local GI specialist to learn more about their full range of services.
What conditions do gastroenterologists treat?
GI specialists may treat the following conditions:
This list of conditions isn't exhaustive, either. Talk to a GI specialist for more information on getting a GI condition diagnosed and treated.
What should I ask a gastroenterologist?
Here are some examples of both general and specific questions to ask a GI specialist during your appointment: