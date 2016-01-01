Residents of Irving have access to many healthcare facilities in their local and surrounding areas. Locally, the Baylor Scott and White Medical Center–Irving and the Medical City Las Colinas hospital are among the healthcare facilities residents can seek care from. Other healthcare facility choices for Irving residents are nearby cities like Dallas, the UT Southwestern Medical Center, and the Children's Medical Center Dallas. Veterans care is found in the neighboring town Grand Prairie VA Clinic.
U.S. News ranks The Baylor Scott and White Medical Center–Irving as high performers in five different procedures and conditions, including:
U.S News ranks the 100 bed-wide Medical City Las Colinas hospital as high-performing in heart failure-related procedures and conditions.
Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.
Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:
GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as:
What procedures do gastroenterologists perform?
GI specialists can perform the following procedures:
This isn't an exhaustive list. Get in touch with your local GI specialist to learn more about their full range of services.
What conditions do gastroenterologists treat?
GI specialists may treat the following conditions:
This list of conditions isn't exhaustive, either. Talk to a GI specialist for more information on getting a GI condition diagnosed and treated.
What should I ask a gastroenterologist?
Here are some examples of both general and specific questions to ask a GI specialist during your appointment: