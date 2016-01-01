Residents of Arlington have several healthcare systems available to them, including Texas Health and Kindred Healthcare. Cook Children’s has a pediatric clinic in Arlington, but its most noteworthy facility is Cook Children’s Medical Center, 13 miles away in Fort Worth. The nearest veterans’ care facility is Arlington Vet Center.

Arlington’s Top-Rated Facilities

Medical City Arlington is a 433-bed acute care facility in South Arlington, Texas. U.S. News rates Medical City Arlington as high performing in five procedures and conditions, including:

chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

kidney failure

Within 13 miles of Arlington is Cook Children’s Medical Center, ranking as the #3 best hospital in Texas per U.S. News. Cook Children’s Medical Center ranks nationally in two children’s specialties, including: