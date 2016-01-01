Portland regularly lands at the top of the list for healthiest cities in the nation. Residents have access to a broad range of outdoor activities and some of the state’s best healthcare. The largest healthcare system in the area is Oregon Health and Sciences University (OHSU). Another large healthcare provider in the area is Providence Health. Veterans can get care at the VA Portland Health Care System, which has two locations. For Portland’s underserved residents, there’s the Coalition of Community Health Clinics — a resource that helps people find free care.
U.S. News ranks OHSU #1 in Portland and Oregon. It ranks nationally in 6 adult specialties and 5 children’s specialties, including:
U.S. News ranks Providence St. Vincent Medical Center #2 in Portland and Oregon. Providence St. Vincent is high-performing in 15 procedures and conditions, including:
Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.
Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:
GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as:
What procedures do gastroenterologists perform?
GI specialists can perform the following procedures:
This isn't an exhaustive list. Get in touch with your local GI specialist to learn more about their full range of services.
What conditions do gastroenterologists treat?
GI specialists may treat the following conditions:
This list of conditions isn't exhaustive, either. Talk to a GI specialist for more information on getting a GI condition diagnosed and treated.
What should I ask a gastroenterologist?
Here are some examples of both general and specific questions to ask a GI specialist during your appointment: