Residents of Cincinnati will find great healthcare facilities in their area. For general care, there’s Christ Hospital and Bethesda North Hospital. Veterans living in Cincinnati have access to Veterans Affairs Medical Center. For children’s care, there’s Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.
U.S. News ranks Christ Hospital in cardiology & heart surgery at #47 in the nation. They regionally rank as #1 in Cincinnati and #4 in Ohio. Christ Hospital rates as high performing in three adult specialties and 16 procedures and conditions, including:
U.S. News ranks the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center at #4 in their Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital medical Center also ranks as the #1 hospital in the Midwest and Ohio. Nationally, it ranks in 10 specialties, including:
Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.
Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:
GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as:
What procedures do gastroenterologists perform?
GI specialists can perform the following procedures:
This isn't an exhaustive list. Get in touch with your local GI specialist to learn more about their full range of services.
What conditions do gastroenterologists treat?
GI specialists may treat the following conditions:
This list of conditions isn't exhaustive, either. Talk to a GI specialist for more information on getting a GI condition diagnosed and treated.
What should I ask a gastroenterologist?
Here are some examples of both general and specific questions to ask a GI specialist during your appointment: