The Bronx is home to several general healthcare facilities, including St Barnabas Hospital, NYC Health and Hospitals-Jacobi, and BronxCare Health System-Bronx to name a few. Veterans can go to the James J. Peters Veterans Affairs Medical Center for their healthcare needs. Children can find care at the Children's Hospital at Montefiore and New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell.
U.S. News rates St. Barnabas Hospital as high performing in two adult specialties, including:
U.S. News regionally ranks Children’s Hospital at Montefiore as the #3 hospital in New York and #7 in the Mid-Atlantic for children’s care. Children's Hospital at Montefiore also ranks in five children’s specialties, including:
Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.
Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:
GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as:
What procedures do gastroenterologists perform?
GI specialists can perform the following procedures:
This isn't an exhaustive list. Get in touch with your local GI specialist to learn more about their full range of services.
What conditions do gastroenterologists treat?
GI specialists may treat the following conditions:
This list of conditions isn't exhaustive, either. Talk to a GI specialist for more information on getting a GI condition diagnosed and treated.
What should I ask a gastroenterologist?
Here are some examples of both general and specific questions to ask a GI specialist during your appointment: