Reno is home to healthcare facilities like the St. Mary's Regional Medical Center-Reno and Renown Regional Medical Center. Children’s care is found within the Willow Springs Center. Veterans have access to several local clinics, such as the Veterans Affairs Sierra Nevada Health Care System-Reno. Mental health care is provided through the Reno Behavioral Healthcare Hospital.
U.S. News ranks the Renown Regional Medical Center as #1 in the western Nevada region. The facility has 946 beds and is a high performer in eight procedures/conditions, including:
U.S. News ranks St. Mary's Regional Medical Center-Reno as high performers in heart failure-related conditions/procedures. As part of the St. Mary’s health network, the regional medical center features 380-bed acute care and is just one of the facilities that cater to the Reno population.
Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.
Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:
GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as:
What procedures do gastroenterologists perform?
GI specialists can perform the following procedures:
This isn't an exhaustive list. Get in touch with your local GI specialist to learn more about their full range of services.
What conditions do gastroenterologists treat?
GI specialists may treat the following conditions:
This list of conditions isn't exhaustive, either. Talk to a GI specialist for more information on getting a GI condition diagnosed and treated.
What should I ask a gastroenterologist?
Here are some examples of both general and specific questions to ask a GI specialist during your appointment: