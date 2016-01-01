Two of the largest hospital systems in Las Vegas are Dignity Health and Sunrise Health. Las Vegas also has three children’s hospitals, including Children’s Hospital of Nevada at University Medical Center and Sunrise Children’s Hospital. Offering care to veterans in the region is the Veterans Affairs Southern Nevada Healthcare System. And as part of the American Addiction Centers, Desert Hope Treatment Center provides some of the region’s best alcohol and drug abuse rehab care.
St. Rose Dominican-Sienna Campus is one of Dignity Health’s most accomplished campuses. U.S. News rates St. Rose Dominican-Sienna Campus high-performing in five procedures and conditions, including:
U.S. News rates Sunrise Health as high-performing in the treatment of stroke. Sunrise Health has four main campuses in Las Vegas.
Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.
Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:
GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as:
What procedures do gastroenterologists perform?
GI specialists can perform the following procedures:
This isn't an exhaustive list. Get in touch with your local GI specialist to learn more about their full range of services.
What conditions do gastroenterologists treat?
GI specialists may treat the following conditions:
This list of conditions isn't exhaustive, either. Talk to a GI specialist for more information on getting a GI condition diagnosed and treated.
What should I ask a gastroenterologist?
Here are some examples of both general and specific questions to ask a GI specialist during your appointment: