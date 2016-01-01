Residents of Albuquerque have several healthcare options available to them, including Encompass Health and Lovelace Health System, which has a 263-bed primary care facility: Lovelace Medical Center. The University of New Mexico Children’s Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital - Children’s Center offer pediatric care in the area. Veterans in Albuquerque can receive care at Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center or one of 13 community-based outpatient clinics in the area.
U.S. News ranks Presbyterian Hospital as the #1 healthcare option in Albuquerque and central New Mexico. Presbyterian Hospital rates as high performing in eight procedures and conditions, including:
University of New Mexico Hospitals operates over 30 clinics around New Mexico and rates as high performing in four procedures and conditions, including:
Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.
Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:
GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as:
What procedures do gastroenterologists perform?
GI specialists can perform the following procedures:
This isn't an exhaustive list. Get in touch with your local GI specialist to learn more about their full range of services.
What conditions do gastroenterologists treat?
GI specialists may treat the following conditions:
This list of conditions isn't exhaustive, either. Talk to a GI specialist for more information on getting a GI condition diagnosed and treated.
What should I ask a gastroenterologist?
Here are some examples of both general and specific questions to ask a GI specialist during your appointment: