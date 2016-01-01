Charlotte has two large healthcare systems: Novant Health and Atrium Health. Novant Health, a premier healthcare system in the Queen City, has over 800 locations. Novant Health comprises an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient centers, and hospitals. It has been awarded Grade A at 11 of its locations by Leapfrog Hospital Safety Guide. Atrium Health has over 40 hospitals and 1,400 locations, including a top-ranked children’s hospital. Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center is ranked #1 in Charlotte.
One of the region’s best options for pediatric care is at Levine Children’s Hospital. U.S. News nationally ranks Levine Children’s Hospital in 8 children’s specialties, including:
Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.
Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:
GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as:
What procedures do gastroenterologists perform?
GI specialists can perform the following procedures:
This isn't an exhaustive list. Get in touch with your local GI specialist to learn more about their full range of services.
What conditions do gastroenterologists treat?
GI specialists may treat the following conditions:
This list of conditions isn't exhaustive, either. Talk to a GI specialist for more information on getting a GI condition diagnosed and treated.
What should I ask a gastroenterologist?
Here are some examples of both general and specific questions to ask a GI specialist during your appointment: