Honolulu features a great set of general healthcare facilities, including Queen’s Medical Center, Kuakini Medical Center, and the large Kaiser Permanente healthcare system. For women’s care, there’s the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children. For children’s care, there’s the Shriners Hospitals for Children-Honolulu.
U.S. News rates the Queen’s Medical Center as the #1 hospital in Honolulu and Hawaii. Queen’s Medical Center is nationally ranked #48th in the nation for cancer treatment, and rates as high performing in six different adult specialties, including:
U.S. News ranks the Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center as #2 in Honolulu and Hawaii. Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Centerrates as high performing in one adult specialty and six different conditions and procedures, including:
Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.
Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:
GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as:
What procedures do gastroenterologists perform?
GI specialists can perform the following procedures:
This isn't an exhaustive list. Get in touch with your local GI specialist to learn more about their full range of services.
What conditions do gastroenterologists treat?
GI specialists may treat the following conditions:
This list of conditions isn't exhaustive, either. Talk to a GI specialist for more information on getting a GI condition diagnosed and treated.
What should I ask a gastroenterologist?
Here are some examples of both general and specific questions to ask a GI specialist during your appointment: