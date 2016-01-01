Though Florida struggles to find a place at the top of the national healthcare rankings, the city of Miami has some of the state’s better facilities. Baptist Health and Broward Health are two of the larger hospital systems in the area. Baptist Hospital of Miami is an 838-bed hospital. Baptist Health also includes the Miami Cancer Institute. Another strong healthcare presence throughout Miami is University of Miami Hospital and its clinics.
Cleveland Clinic Weston ranks #1 in Miami and #5 in Florida according to U.S. News. It is high-performing in 13 procedures, including:
For some of Florida’s best children’s care, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital tops the list in Miami. Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is ranked nationally in 5 children’s specialties, including:
Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.
Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:
GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as:
What procedures do gastroenterologists perform?
GI specialists can perform the following procedures:
This isn't an exhaustive list. Get in touch with your local GI specialist to learn more about their full range of services.
What conditions do gastroenterologists treat?
GI specialists may treat the following conditions:
This list of conditions isn't exhaustive, either. Talk to a GI specialist for more information on getting a GI condition diagnosed and treated.
What should I ask a gastroenterologist?
Here are some examples of both general and specific questions to ask a GI specialist during your appointment: