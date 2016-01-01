Denver frequently ranks as one of the healthiest cities in the nation. Denver Health, HealthONE, and Physician Health Partners are 3 health systems that serve Denver’s residents. Veterans in Denver can get care at Rocky Mountain Regional VA Center. Two free clinics that help the underserved in Denver include Inner City Health Center and DAWN Clinic.
For some of the best pediatric care in the nation, there’s Children’s Hospital Colorado, which ranks #6 in the U.S. News Best Children’s Hospital Honor Roll. Children’s Hospital Colorado also ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including:
U.S. News ranks UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital as #1 in Denver and Colorado. UCHealth ranks nationally in 8 adult specialties, including:
Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.
Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:
GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as:
What procedures do gastroenterologists perform?
GI specialists can perform the following procedures:
This isn't an exhaustive list. Get in touch with your local GI specialist to learn more about their full range of services.
What conditions do gastroenterologists treat?
GI specialists may treat the following conditions:
This list of conditions isn't exhaustive, either. Talk to a GI specialist for more information on getting a GI condition diagnosed and treated.
What should I ask a gastroenterologist?
Here are some examples of both general and specific questions to ask a GI specialist during your appointment: