Residents of Colorado Springs have several healthcare options available to them, including University of Colorado Health and Centura Health. Children’s Hospital Colorado - Colorado Springs offers dedicated pediatric care in the area. For addiction treatment and mental health services, residents can receive care at Peaks Recovery Centers, among others.
UC Health Memorial Hospital Central is a 413-bed facility and level-1 trauma center. U.S. News rates UC Health Memorial Hospital Central as high performing in orthopedics and five conditions and procedures, including:
U.S. News also rates Penrose - St. Francis Health Services, a 195-bed facility, as high performing in five conditions and procedures, including:
Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.
Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:
GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as:
What procedures do gastroenterologists perform?
GI specialists can perform the following procedures:
This isn't an exhaustive list. Get in touch with your local GI specialist to learn more about their full range of services.
What conditions do gastroenterologists treat?
GI specialists may treat the following conditions:
This list of conditions isn't exhaustive, either. Talk to a GI specialist for more information on getting a GI condition diagnosed and treated.
What should I ask a gastroenterologist?
Here are some examples of both general and specific questions to ask a GI specialist during your appointment: