Residents of Long Beach have access to several nearby healthcare systems, including MemorialCare and Kaiser Permanente. MemorialCare has a children’s and women’s hospital, a cancer institute, and more. Veterans living in Long Beach can get care at Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center or seven community-based outpatient clinics throughout the region.
U.S. News regionally ranks MemorialCare’s Long Beach Medical Center as the #7 hospital in Los Angeles. Long Beach Medical Center also nationally ranks #36 in gynecology and rates as high performing in eight adult specialties, including:
Within seven miles of Long Beach is Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center, a facility that’s high performing in eight procedures and conditions, including:
Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.
Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:
GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as:
What procedures do gastroenterologists perform?
GI specialists can perform the following procedures:
This isn't an exhaustive list. Get in touch with your local GI specialist to learn more about their full range of services.
What conditions do gastroenterologists treat?
GI specialists may treat the following conditions:
This list of conditions isn't exhaustive, either. Talk to a GI specialist for more information on getting a GI condition diagnosed and treated.
What should I ask a gastroenterologist?
Here are some examples of both general and specific questions to ask a GI specialist during your appointment: