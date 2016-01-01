Residents of Irvine have several healthcare systems available to them, including Hoag and Kaiser Permanente. Within 10 miles of Irvine, Healthbridge Children’s Hospital and CHOC Children’s Hospital are the nearest dedicated children’s hospitals. Veterans living in Irvine have access to Santa Ana VA Clinic and Laguna Hills VA Clinic. More than ten mental health facilities operate throughout Irvine, including Alter Behavioral Health and SoCal Empowered - Orange County Mental Health Provider.
CHOC Children’s Hospital is one of only nine children’s hospitals to make the Leapfrog Group’s Top Children’s Hospital list for patient safety and quality. U.S. News nationally ranks CHOC Children’s Hospital in seven children’s specialties, including:
Hoag has two acute-care hospitals and 13 urgent care centers. Hoag’s highest performing hospital, Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, nationally ranks in five adult specialties, including:
Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.
Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:
GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as:
What procedures do gastroenterologists perform?
GI specialists can perform the following procedures:
This isn't an exhaustive list. Get in touch with your local GI specialist to learn more about their full range of services.
What conditions do gastroenterologists treat?
GI specialists may treat the following conditions:
This list of conditions isn't exhaustive, either. Talk to a GI specialist for more information on getting a GI condition diagnosed and treated.
What should I ask a gastroenterologist?
Here are some examples of both general and specific questions to ask a GI specialist during your appointment: