Residents of Bakersfield have several healthcare options available to them, including regional providers Kaiser Permanente, Encompass Health, Adventist Health, and Dignity Health. There are no dedicated children’s hospitals in Bakersfield. Advanced Women’s Health Center, Inc. offers a full range of services to women at every stage of life.
U.S. News ranks Adventist Health Bakersfield as the #1 hospital in the area. Adventist Health Bakersfield received the Leapfrog Group “A” Rating for patient safety and is high performing in seven procedures and conditions, including:
Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, one of three Dignity Health facilities in the area, rates as high performing in two procedures and conditions, including:
Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.
Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:
GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as:
What procedures do gastroenterologists perform?
GI specialists can perform the following procedures:
This isn't an exhaustive list. Get in touch with your local GI specialist to learn more about their full range of services.
What conditions do gastroenterologists treat?
GI specialists may treat the following conditions:
This list of conditions isn't exhaustive, either. Talk to a GI specialist for more information on getting a GI condition diagnosed and treated.
What should I ask a gastroenterologist?
Here are some examples of both general and specific questions to ask a GI specialist during your appointment: