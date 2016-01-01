As part of the Phoenix Metro, residents of Scottsdale have access to several large healthcare systems. With six hospitals and 70 primary and specialty care clinics in the area, HonorHealth is one of the largest healthcare systems with several facilities in Scottsdale. Banner Behavioral Health Hospital offers residents treatment in both inpatient and outpatient settings for mental health services. The nearest children’s hospitals are Phoenix Children’s Hospital and Los Ninos Hospital.

Scottsdale’s Top-Rated Facilities

Within ten miles of Scottsdale are some of the Phoenix metro’s best hospitals, including Mayo Clinic-Phoenix, making the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll at #15. Mayo Clinic-Phoenix nationally ranks in 10 adult specialties, including:

#7 in gastroenterology & GI surgery

#16 in cancer

U.S. News rates HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center as high performing in three procedures and conditions, including: