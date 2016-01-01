Residents of Glendale have access to several healthcare systems, including Banner Health, Encompass Health, and Abrazo Health. The nearest facilities for mental health services and addiction treatment are at Aurora Behavioral Health System West. Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, a 200-bed facility, is the nearest level-1 trauma center.
U.S. News ranks Banner Health Medical Center, a facility in nearby Sun City, as the #2 best hospital in Arizona and the Greater Phoenix Metro. Residents of Glendale can travel four miles to Banner Health Medical Center, which ranks #34 nationally in rehabilitation and rates as high performing in 11 procedures and conditions, including:
Phoenix Children’s Hospital is the most comprehensive pediatric care facility within twelve miles of Glendale. Phoenix Children’s Hospital ranks nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including:
Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.
Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:
GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as:
What procedures do gastroenterologists perform?
GI specialists can perform the following procedures:
This isn't an exhaustive list. Get in touch with your local GI specialist to learn more about their full range of services.
What conditions do gastroenterologists treat?
GI specialists may treat the following conditions:
This list of conditions isn't exhaustive, either. Talk to a GI specialist for more information on getting a GI condition diagnosed and treated.
What should I ask a gastroenterologist?
Here are some examples of both general and specific questions to ask a GI specialist during your appointment: