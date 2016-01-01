Chandler Regional Medical Center is the nearest healthcare facility for residents of Chandler. Banner Health and Encompass Health are two of the more extensive healthcare systems in the region. Banner Children’s at Desert is just over seven miles from Chandler and the closest dedicated pediatric care facility. Veterans in the area can get care at the Carl T. Hayden Veterans’ Administration Medical Center or one of its 12 clinic locations.
U.S. News ranks Chandler Regional Medical Center as the #5 hospital in the Greater Phoenix Metro and Arizona. Chandler Regional Medical Center rates as high performing in eight procedures and conditions, including:
Mercy Gilbert Medical Center is the next highest-rated facility in nearby Gilbert. U.S. News rates Mercy Gilbert Medical Center as high performing in five procedures and conditions, including:
Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.
Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:
GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as:
What procedures do gastroenterologists perform?
GI specialists can perform the following procedures:
This isn't an exhaustive list. Get in touch with your local GI specialist to learn more about their full range of services.
What conditions do gastroenterologists treat?
GI specialists may treat the following conditions:
This list of conditions isn't exhaustive, either. Talk to a GI specialist for more information on getting a GI condition diagnosed and treated.
What should I ask a gastroenterologist?
Here are some examples of both general and specific questions to ask a GI specialist during your appointment: