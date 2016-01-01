Two of the largest hospital systems in Las Vegas are Dignity Health and Sunrise Health. Las Vegas also has three children’s hospitals, including Children’s Hospital of Nevada at University Medical Center and Sunrise Children’s Hospital. Offering care to veterans in the region is the Veterans Affairs Southern Nevada Healthcare System. And as part of the American Addiction Centers, Desert Hope Treatment Center provides some of the region’s best alcohol and drug abuse rehab care.

Las Vegas’s Top-Rated Facilities

St. Rose Dominican-Sienna Campus is one of Dignity Health’s most accomplished campuses. U.S. News rates St. Rose Dominican-Sienna Campus high-performing in five procedures and conditions, including:

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Knee replacement

Stroke

U.S. News rates Sunrise Health as high-performing in the treatment of stroke. Sunrise Health has four main campuses in Las Vegas.