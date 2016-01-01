Salt Lake City has a beautiful landscape that offers residents many healthy outdoor activities. Local healthcare systems include University of Utah Health and Intermountain Healthcare. Both systems have centers dedicated to heart health. Veterans in the area can get healthcare at VA Salt Lake City Health Care System. For the uninsured or underinsured, the Maliheh Free Clinic offers free same-day urgent medical care.
For some of the best pediatric care in the region, Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital - University of Utah tops the list. Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital ranked nationally in 8 pediatric specialties, including:
U.S. News rates University of Utah Hospital #1 in Salt Lake City and Utah. University of Utah Hospital ranks #30 nationally in adult cancer treatment. University of Utah Hospital is high-performing in 14 procedures and conditions, including:
Dermatologists are specifically trained to help diagnose and treat common disorders, such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, hair loss, and skin cancers.
Common procedures performed by dermatologists are skin grafts, wart removals, Mohs surgery, and ultraviolet light therapy.
You can also see a dermatologist for cosmetic procedures and injections such as Botox injections, chemical peels, removal of varicose veins, laser resurfacing or other laser procedures, and microdermabrasion.
What procedures do dermatologists perform?
Dermatologists can perform the following procedures:
What conditions do dermatologists treat?
Dermatologists can treat more than 3,000 conditions. Here are some common conditions they can treat:
Types of dermatologists
The following are specific types of dermatologists:
What should I ask a dermatologist?
Top questions to ask a dermatologist during your appointment: