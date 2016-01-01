Just outside Dallas, residents of Plano have several large healthcare systems available to them, including Texas Health. For children’s and women’s healthcare within Plano’s city limits, there are Children’s Medical Center Plano and Plano Women’s Healthcare, respectively. Plano VA Clinic offers primary care and mental health services for veterans seeking care and is part of the VA North Texas Healthcare System.
Baylor Scott and White The Heart Hospital Plano makes U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings in Cardiology & Heart Surgery at #40. Baylor Scott and White The Heart Hospital Plano is also high performing in seven procedures and conditions, including:
U.S. News rates Medical City Plano as high performing in three procedures and conditions, including:
Dermatologists are specifically trained to help diagnose and treat common disorders, such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, hair loss, and skin cancers.
Common procedures performed by dermatologists are skin grafts, wart removals, Mohs surgery, and ultraviolet light therapy.
You can also see a dermatologist for cosmetic procedures and injections such as Botox injections, chemical peels, removal of varicose veins, laser resurfacing or other laser procedures, and microdermabrasion.
