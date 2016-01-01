Dallas-Fort Worth is home to many excellent healthcare facilities, including UT Southwestern Medical Center, Baylor University Medical Center, and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. For children’s care, there’s the Children's Medical Center Dallas, Cook Children's Medical Center, and Scottish Rite for Children.
U.S. News ranks the UT Southwestern Medical Center as #1 in Dallas-Fort Worth, and #2 in Texas. They perform highly in one adult specialty and 14 different procedures/conditions. Nationally, the UT Southwestern Medical Center ranks in 9 adult specialties, including:
U.S. News ranks Children’s Medical Center Dallas as the #2 children’s hospital in Texas, and in the Southwest region. Nationally, Children’s Medical Center Dallas ranks in 10 different children’s specialties, including:
Dermatologists are specifically trained to help diagnose and treat common disorders, such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, hair loss, and skin cancers.
Common procedures performed by dermatologists are skin grafts, wart removals, Mohs surgery, and ultraviolet light therapy.
You can also see a dermatologist for cosmetic procedures and injections such as Botox injections, chemical peels, removal of varicose veins, laser resurfacing or other laser procedures, and microdermabrasion.
