The Bronx is home to several general healthcare facilities, including St Barnabas Hospital, NYC Health and Hospitals-Jacobi, and BronxCare Health System-Bronx to name a few. Veterans can go to the James J. Peters Veterans Affairs Medical Center for their healthcare needs. Children can find care at the Children's Hospital at Montefiore and New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell.
U.S. News rates St. Barnabas Hospital as high performing in two adult specialties, including:
U.S. News regionally ranks Children’s Hospital at Montefiore as the #3 hospital in New York and #7 in the Mid-Atlantic for children’s care. Children's Hospital at Montefiore also ranks in five children’s specialties, including:
Dermatologists are specifically trained to help diagnose and treat common disorders, such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, hair loss, and skin cancers.
Common procedures performed by dermatologists are skin grafts, wart removals, Mohs surgery, and ultraviolet light therapy.
You can also see a dermatologist for cosmetic procedures and injections such as Botox injections, chemical peels, removal of varicose veins, laser resurfacing or other laser procedures, and microdermabrasion.
