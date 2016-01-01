Two of the largest hospital systems in Las Vegas are Dignity Health and Sunrise Health. Las Vegas also has three children’s hospitals, including Children’s Hospital of Nevada at University Medical Center and Sunrise Children’s Hospital. Offering care to veterans in the region is the Veterans Affairs Southern Nevada Healthcare System. And as part of the American Addiction Centers, Desert Hope Treatment Center provides some of the region’s best alcohol and drug abuse rehab care.
St. Rose Dominican-Sienna Campus is one of Dignity Health’s most accomplished campuses. U.S. News rates St. Rose Dominican-Sienna Campus high-performing in five procedures and conditions, including:
U.S. News rates Sunrise Health as high-performing in the treatment of stroke. Sunrise Health has four main campuses in Las Vegas.
Dermatologists are specifically trained to help diagnose and treat common disorders, such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, hair loss, and skin cancers.
Common procedures performed by dermatologists are skin grafts, wart removals, Mohs surgery, and ultraviolet light therapy.
You can also see a dermatologist for cosmetic procedures and injections such as Botox injections, chemical peels, removal of varicose veins, laser resurfacing or other laser procedures, and microdermabrasion.
What procedures do dermatologists perform?
Dermatologists can perform the following procedures:
What conditions do dermatologists treat?
Dermatologists can treat more than 3,000 conditions. Here are some common conditions they can treat:
Types of dermatologists
The following are specific types of dermatologists:
What should I ask a dermatologist?
Top questions to ask a dermatologist during your appointment: