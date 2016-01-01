Residents of Omaha have several healthcare systems available to them, including Nebraska Medicine and CHI Health. Nebraska Medicine’s facilities include a cancer center and 16 primary care locations. Headquartered in Omaha, CHI Health has 14 hospitals, two behavioral health facilities, and more than 150 physician’s clinics throughout Nebraska and Iowa. Veterans can get care at Omaha VA Medical Center, which has 100 acute care beds.
U.S. News ranks Nebraska Medicine-Nebraska Medical Center as the #1 hospital in Omaha and Nebraska. Nebraska Medical Center is high performing in five adult specialties and ten procedures and conditions, including:
For pediatric care, Children’s Hospital and Medical Center ranks nationally in four children’s specialties, including:
Dermatologists are specifically trained to help diagnose and treat common disorders, such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, hair loss, and skin cancers.
Common procedures performed by dermatologists are skin grafts, wart removals, Mohs surgery, and ultraviolet light therapy.
You can also see a dermatologist for cosmetic procedures and injections such as Botox injections, chemical peels, removal of varicose veins, laser resurfacing or other laser procedures, and microdermabrasion.
What procedures do dermatologists perform?
Dermatologists can perform the following procedures:
What conditions do dermatologists treat?
Dermatologists can treat more than 3,000 conditions. Here are some common conditions they can treat:
Types of dermatologists
The following are specific types of dermatologists:
What should I ask a dermatologist?
Top questions to ask a dermatologist during your appointment: