Dermatologist Frequently Asked Questions

Medically reviewed by Sara Perkins, MD – Written by Megan Lentz
What is a dermatologist?

Dermatologists are specifically trained to help diagnose and treat common disorders, such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, hair loss, and skin cancers.

Common procedures performed by dermatologists are skin grafts, wart removals, Mohs surgery, and ultraviolet light therapy.

You can also see a dermatologist for cosmetic procedures and injections such as Botox injections, chemical peels, removal of varicose veins, laser resurfacing or other laser procedures, and microdermabrasion.

What procedures do dermatologists perform?

 Chevron Icon

Dermatologists can perform the following procedures:

What conditions do dermatologists treat?

 Chevron Icon

Dermatologists can treat more than 3,000 conditions. Here are some common conditions they can treat:

Types of dermatologists

 Chevron Icon

The following are specific types of dermatologists:

  • cosmetic dermatologist
  • dermatopathologist
  • immunodermatologist, who specializes in skin conditions caused by immune disorders
  • pediatric dermatologist, who specializes in caring for children
  • Mohs surgeon, who specializes in Mohs surgery

What should I ask a dermatologist?

 Chevron Icon

Top questions to ask a dermatologist during your appointment:

  • Do I need a full skin exam? How often should I have one?
  • Do you recommend any skin care products to slow the signs of aging?
  • What steps should I take to protect my skin?
  • What can I do to lower my risk of skin cancer?
  • Should I be concerned about this new growth?
  • Will this procedure cause scarring? Are there side effects or complications?
  • What are my minimally invasive options for a procedure?
  • Are there diet or environmental changes that may trigger a flare-up of my condition?
  • How often have you performed this procedure?
