Louisville has several large healthcare systems, including Baptist Health and Ascension. Residents can go to Norton Children’s Hospital for pediatric care. Additional healthcare options in the area include UofL Health-JewishHospital and Brook Hospitals. Veterans in Louisville can receive care at Robley Rex Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
U.S. News ranks Baptist Health Louisville, a 519-bed facility, as Louisville's #1 hospital system. Baptist Health Louisville is high-performing in nine procedures and conditions, including:
U.S. News ranks Norton Children’s Hospital #1 in Kentucky for children’s care in the region. Norton Children’s Hospital ranks nationally in two children’s specialties, including:
Dermatologists are specifically trained to help diagnose and treat common disorders, such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, hair loss, and skin cancers.
Common procedures performed by dermatologists are skin grafts, wart removals, Mohs surgery, and ultraviolet light therapy.
You can also see a dermatologist for cosmetic procedures and injections such as Botox injections, chemical peels, removal of varicose veins, laser resurfacing or other laser procedures, and microdermabrasion.
