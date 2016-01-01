Lexington has several healthcare options, including the University of Kentucky Hospital, Baptist Health, and St. Joseph’s Hospital. Veterans of Lexington can receive care at Lexington VA Health Care System - Bowling Campus. For the uninsured, Bluegrass Community Health Center provides services through income-based fees.
U.S. News nationally ranks University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital in one adult and two children’s specialties. University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital is high performing in ten procedures and conditions, including:
For pediatric care, Children’s Hospital regionally ranks as the #2 children’s hospital in Kentucky and is nationally ranked in two children’s specialties, including:
Dermatologists are specifically trained to help diagnose and treat common disorders, such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, hair loss, and skin cancers.
Common procedures performed by dermatologists are skin grafts, wart removals, Mohs surgery, and ultraviolet light therapy.
You can also see a dermatologist for cosmetic procedures and injections such as Botox injections, chemical peels, removal of varicose veins, laser resurfacing or other laser procedures, and microdermabrasion.
