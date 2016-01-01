Orlando is one of the most visited cities in the nation. Residents and tourists have two large healthcare systems to choose from for their care: Orlando Health and AdventHealth. Orlando Health is a 3,200-bed healthcare system that includes 15 hospitals. Orlando Health locations include an adult level-one trauma center as well as several rehab and cancer centers. The VA Medical Center in Orlando, one of 7 facilities caring for veterans in the area, includes 134 inpatient beds and has a large outpatient clinic.
Ranking #1 in Orlando for the last 11 years is AdventHealth Orlando, a 1,705-bed medical center. Leapfrog Hospital Safety Guide gave AdventHealth Orlando a Grade A for hospital safety. U.S. News ranks it nationally in 3 adult specialties, including:
Orlando Regional Medical Center offers some of the area’s best pediatric care. U.S. News ranks it nationally in 5 children’s specialties, including:
Dermatologists are specifically trained to help diagnose and treat common disorders, such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, hair loss, and skin cancers.
Common procedures performed by dermatologists are skin grafts, wart removals, Mohs surgery, and ultraviolet light therapy.
You can also see a dermatologist for cosmetic procedures and injections such as Botox injections, chemical peels, removal of varicose veins, laser resurfacing or other laser procedures, and microdermabrasion.
What procedures do dermatologists perform?
Dermatologists can perform the following procedures:
What conditions do dermatologists treat?
Dermatologists can treat more than 3,000 conditions. Here are some common conditions they can treat:
Types of dermatologists
The following are specific types of dermatologists:
What should I ask a dermatologist?
Top questions to ask a dermatologist during your appointment: