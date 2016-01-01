Dermatologists are specifically trained to help diagnose and treat common disorders, such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, hair loss, and skin cancers.
Common procedures performed by dermatologists are skin grafts, wart removals, Mohs surgery, and ultraviolet light therapy.
You can also see a dermatologist for cosmetic procedures and injections such as Botox injections, chemical peels, removal of varicose veins, laser resurfacing or other laser procedures, and microdermabrasion.
What procedures do dermatologists perform?
Dermatologists can perform the following procedures:
What conditions do dermatologists treat?
Dermatologists can treat more than 3,000 conditions. Here are some common conditions they can treat:
Types of dermatologists
The following are specific types of dermatologists:
What should I ask a dermatologist?
Top questions to ask a dermatologist during your appointment: